NS Rajkumar bags Tamil remake rights of Su From So

Su From So, produced by Raj B Shetty’s Lighter Buddha Films, was released in Kannada and later dubbed into Malayalam and Telugu, and is doing stupendously well at the box office. The film, directed by JP Thuminad, stars Raj B Shetty, JP Thuminad, Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, Mime Prasad, and Prakash Thuminad, among others, who have all contributed to its popularity with their engaging performances.