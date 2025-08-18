NS Rajkumar bags Tamil remake rights of Su From So

Su From So, produced by Raj B Shetty’s Lighter Buddha Films, was released in Kannada and later dubbed into Malayalam and Telugu, and is doing stupendously well at the box office. The film, directed by JP Thuminad, stars Raj B Shetty, JP Thuminad, Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, Mime Prasad, and Prakash Thuminad, among others, who have all contributed to its popularity with their engaging performances.
The latest development is that NS Rajkumar, known for producing over 17 films in Kannada and distributing more than 60 titles across South Indian languages, has now acquired the Tamil remake rights of Su From So at a record price.
Rajkumar sees strong potential in adapting this Kannada blockbuster for Tamil audiences. The team is currently working on finalising the cast and crew lineup, with official announcements expected soon.
According to Rajkumar, it wasn’t just the humour that stood out, but also the underlying message in this comedy-drama—something he believes will strike a chord in Tamil Nadu as well.