Rukmini Vasanth steps into the star-studded world of Yash’s Toxic

Rukmini Vasanth, who started her career with Birbal and shot to fame with Rakshit Shetty’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, is now unstoppable. The actor has steadily grown into one of the most sought-after talents, working across languages, including Kannada and Tamil. Having made her Tamil debut opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Ace, she also recently joined the much-anticipated Kantara Chapter 1 with Rishab Shetty, which is being produced by Hombale Films and is set to be released in multiple languages. Rukmini also has a film with Sivakarthikeyan, and will also be seen in Prashanth Neel’s next with Junior NTR.
The latest and most exciting development, however, places her at the centre of one of the most highly-anticipated films in recent times: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has already generated massive curiosity for its scale, vision, and diverse cast drawn from across the country and overseas. With names like Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria already attached, Rukmini Vasanth will be the Kannada heroine joining this power-packed lineup.
Although details about Toxic has been kept under tight wraps, sources confirm that Rukmini has already completed a couple of schedules for the project. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. Produced jointly by Venkat Narayana’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is being mounted on a massive budget. Shot in both English and Kannada, with a planned release in multiple languages, Toxic has cinematography by Rajeev Rai and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026.