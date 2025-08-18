Rukmini Vasanth steps into the star-studded world of Yash’s Toxic

Rukmini Vasanth, who started her career with Birbal and shot to fame with Rakshit Shetty’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, is now unstoppable. The actor has steadily grown into one of the most sought-after talents, working across languages, including Kannada and Tamil. Having made her Tamil debut opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Ace, she also recently joined the much-anticipated Kantara Chapter 1 with Rishab Shetty, which is being produced by Hombale Films and is set to be released in multiple languages. Rukmini also has a film with Sivakarthikeyan, and will also be seen in Prashanth Neel’s next with Junior NTR.

