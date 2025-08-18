Su From So crosses 100 crores at the box office

What began as a laughter ride with its premiere in Mangaluru, followed by shows in Shivamogga, Mysuru, and Bengaluru, and later a theatrical release on July 25, Su From So’s success is gaining steady and rapid traction. Directed by JP Thuminad, the film has crossed a milestone that very few Kannada films have managed, grossing over ₹100 crore in India, with overseas audiences adding another ₹15 crore to its power run.
Made on a modest budget of ₹5.5 crore, the film has now drawn more than 4 million footfalls. Karnataka has been the biggest contributor, with over ₹80 crore gross from the state alone. Currently, the film continues its golden run in over 225 theatres across Karnataka. Even when big-ticket films like Coolie and War 2 hit screens and Su From So has lost 40 theatres, audience demand pushed it back to 25 screens.
Featuring Raj B Shetty in a pivotal role, with JP Thuminad, Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Prasad, and Pushparaj Bolar in an ensemble cast, the film has been praised for its refreshing storytelling. The film has music by Sumedh K and cinematography by S Chandrasekaran. Beyond Karnataka, Su From So is being distributed by Gangadhar. AA Films is handling its release in North India, while Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films released the Malayalam version in Kerala. Internationally, Phars Films is distributing the film across multiple markets.