Su From So crosses 100 crores at the box office

Made on a modest budget of ₹5.5 crore, the film has now drawn more than 4 million footfalls. Karnataka has been the biggest contributor, with over ₹80 crore gross from the state alone. Currently, the film continues its golden run in over 225 theatres across Karnataka. Even when big-ticket films like Coolie and War 2 hit screens and Su From So has lost 40 theatres, audience demand pushed it back to 25 screens.