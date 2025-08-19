Mokshitha Pai set for silver screen debut with Middle Class Ramayana
Mokshitha Pai, who became a household name through her presence on the small screen and reality show Bigg Boss, is now gearing up for her first big-screen outing with Middle Class Ramayana. The film has already piqued curiosity with its title, and true to its name, it captures the joys and struggles of middle-class life. At its heart, the story revolves around the hero’s love and marriage to a dark-skinned girl, and the challenges that unfold around this relationship. With two songs already released and receiving a fantastic response, the buzz around the film is steadily building.
Produced under the banners of Anjanadri Productions and Wow Studios by Jayaram Gangappanahalli, the film is directed by Dhanush Gowda V and stars Mokshitha Pai alongside Vinu Gowda in the lead roles.
Speaking about her debut, Mokshitha Pai said, “This is my first film. Serials and reality shows are different, but seeing a film release is special. With Middle Class Ramayana, there have been no compromises in the work, and that matters the most.”
Hero Vinu Gowda shared his journey, saying, “I didn’t enter the industry directly. Every step has been a struggle. We have been preparing for this project for over three years, and my role is quite different from the usual.”
Director Dhanush Gowda added, “This is my second film after Rebel Hudugaru. Middle Class Ramayana has been shot in both Kannada and Telugu, but we are releasing the Kannada version first. It’s set against the backdrop of Chikkaballapur’s Nandi. There are no formulaic songs or fights, but it will be pure entertainment, too.”
Featuring an ensemble cast that includes S Narayan, Veena Sundar, Majabharat Jagappa, Yukta Pervi, and others, Middle Class Ramayana is positioned as a wholesome family entertainer.