Mokshitha Pai set for silver screen debut with Middle Class Ramayana

Mokshitha Pai, who became a household name through her presence on the small screen and reality show Bigg Boss, is now gearing up for her first big-screen outing with Middle Class Ramayana. The film has already piqued curiosity with its title, and true to its name, it captures the joys and struggles of middle-class life. At its heart, the story revolves around the hero’s love and marriage to a dark-skinned girl, and the challenges that unfold around this relationship. With two songs already released and receiving a fantastic response, the buzz around the film is steadily building.