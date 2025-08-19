S/O Muthanna pushes its date for a simultaneous release in three languages
Pranam Devaraj, the second son of dynamic hero Devaraj, is stepping into the spotlight with S/O Muthanna, a film that delves into the warmth and struggles of a father-son relationship. Directed by Srikanth Hunsur under the banner of Purathana Films, the family drama is already creating curiosity with its emotional storyline and relatable themes.
Originally slated for an August 22 release, the makers have now pushed the date to September 12. The film will open simultaneously in Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam, ensuring a wider reach. Interestingly, its family-centric narrative has already sparked demand in Kerala, positioning S/O Muthanna as one of the few Kannada films to secure a multi-language release.
The teaser and songs have already been unveiled, and the trailer is set to drop on August 22.
Khushi Ravi of Dia fame stars opposite Pranam as the female lead. Rangayana Raghu plays the father, anchoring the film’s emotional bond. The ensemble cast also includes Suchendra Prasad, Girish Shivanna, Tabla Nani, Srinivas Prabhu, Sudha Belawadi, and Arun Chakravarthy.
The film’s technical crew adds further strength: Sachin Basrur has composed the music, with lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat and Jayanth Kaikini. Cinematography is handled by Skating Krishna, while editing is done by Harish Komme.