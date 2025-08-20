CR Bobby: I’m already planning a sequel to Just Married

For CR Bobby, stepping behind the camera with Just Married, produced by ABBS Studios, feels less like a debut and more like a destiny calling. A music director with over two decades of experience, she insists the seeds of direction were sown long before. The first-time filmmaker, in conversation with CE ahead of the release of her directorial debut on August 22, opens up about her journey.
“I had this creative itch since I was in class eight,” Bobby recalls. “I would choreograph dances, stage ideas, and put together shows on the spot during inter-college competitions. That spontaneity was my inborn gift. While music eventually became my path, I always knew I would direct one day, and my creative journey finds its frame with my debut, Just Married.
Her journey, though, was anything but straightforward. “My house was filled with doctors and engineers, and my father was particular about me studying BDS. But I took a stand and chose music. I got married young, then joined a musical institute, and luckily had the right kind of support from my family. Direction might seem like a detour, but for me it was always part of the path.”
Music led her to her closest collaborator, B Ajaneesh Loknath. “Ajaneesh is not just my professional partner; he is like my other eye. Without his support, this wouldn’t have happened. We began with me composing and him programming. After Kirik Party, even with all the success, the first thing he told me was, ‘Now it’s your turn.’ You hear about angels, but I see that in him.”
With Just Married, Bobby has put together an ensemble led by Shine Shetty and Ankita Amar. “Shine may look uncertain before the take, but the moment I say action, he becomes Surya—I have seen that transformation. Ankita too is effortless. Both will go a long way.”
Bringing many actors together is what excites her most. “Today’s audiences are global. They’re brilliant; you cannot cheat them. If we want them in theatres, we must give them honesty.”
And Bobby is already looking ahead. “I have decided on my next—a cult film with a different tone and cast. After that, I’ll return with the sequel to Just Married. These are films I’ve been directing in my mind for years. Now it’s time to bring them to the screen.”