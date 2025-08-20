Rachita Ram: I always wanted to play a Neelambari-like character

With just days having passed since the release of Coolie, Rachita confesses that she is still trying to wrap her head around the wave of attention. “To this moment, I keep asking my close circle as to what exactly made my character appeal to so many people. But I must say, it was entirely Lokesh’s vision. I surrendered myself to his direction, stepped into Kalyani’s shoes, and followed his instructions. As an actor, sometimes you know a particular dialogue or moment will be a sure-shot hit with the audience, but here, people have connected with my character as a whole. It is overwhelming," says Rachita, who also felt overwhelmed because it wasn't just a new language, but a new genre too. "Being new to the language was a challenge, and it pushed me to completely rely on my director’s instincts. Even the fight sequences, which I consider the best part of Kalyani, were a joy to perform.”



While the Kannada audience was aware of Rachita's journey from television to cinema, and threw their weight behind the actor, who played Arasi, a negative character in a Kannada serial, it wasn't the case with the Tamil audience. “When I started doing the serial, I was given a choice between playing the lead who’s always crying or the villain. I chose to play the villain. I enjoyed making others cry instead,” says Rachita, who swears by the power of an antagonist and the space it gives actors to showcase their acting abilities. “Villain roles may have limited screen time, but when everything falls in place, people remember it longer. When I entered films with Darshan’s BulBul, I used to tell him that if he ever made a Kannada version of Padayappa, I wanted to play the Ramya Krishnan role. In Ambareesha, another film with Darshan, I wanted to play the negative role, which was essayed by Priyamani. However, Darshan felt I didn’t look the part. That wish has finally come true in Coolie," says a relieved Rachita.

