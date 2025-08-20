Rachita Ram: I always wanted to play a Neelambari-like character

When a Rajinikanth film releases, all the buzz surrounds the Superstar, and rightly so. But there are those rare occasions when, after the release, an actor finds their place under the limelight despite being dazzled by the spotlight on the Superstar. When Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, hit the screens on August 14, a widely unsuspecting audience started cheering for an actor with just 15 minutes of screentime, and in her maiden appearance in a Tamil film. Rachita Ram, who has built an impressive filmography in Kannada, has started strongly in Tamil as Kalyani, the woman with a secret, in Coolie. For an actor stepping into uncharted territory, a new language, a new industry, and standing opposite the biggest icon in Indian cinema, the experience would have been nothing short of remarkable.
Interestingly, Rachita was never part of the film's promotions, and yet, she managed to leave a lasting impression in her debut project. Admitting that she was a mix of nerves and faith during the release, Rachita says, “I knew I had worked sincerely, and I kept telling myself good things would happen. God gave me the best in return.”
With just days having passed since the release of Coolie, Rachita confesses that she is still trying to wrap her head around the wave of attention. “To this moment, I keep asking my close circle as to what exactly made my character appeal to so many people. But I must say, it was entirely Lokesh’s vision. I surrendered myself to his direction, stepped into Kalyani’s shoes, and followed his instructions. As an actor, sometimes you know a particular dialogue or moment will be a sure-shot hit with the audience, but here, people have connected with my character as a whole. It is overwhelming," says Rachita, who also felt overwhelmed because it wasn't just a new language, but a new genre too. "Being new to the language was a challenge, and it pushed me to completely rely on my director’s instincts. Even the fight sequences, which I consider the best part of Kalyani, were a joy to perform.”
While the Kannada audience was aware of Rachita's journey from television to cinema, and threw their weight behind the actor, who played Arasi, a negative character in a Kannada serial, it wasn't the case with the Tamil audience. “When I started doing the serial, I was given a choice between playing the lead who’s always crying or the villain. I chose to play the villain. I enjoyed making others cry instead,” says Rachita, who swears by the power of an antagonist and the space it gives actors to showcase their acting abilities. “Villain roles may have limited screen time, but when everything falls in place, people remember it longer. When I entered films with Darshan’s BulBul, I used to tell him that if he ever made a Kannada version of Padayappa, I wanted to play the Ramya Krishnan role. In Ambareesha, another film with Darshan, I wanted to play the negative role, which was essayed by Priyamani. However, Darshan felt I didn’t look the part. That wish has finally come true in Coolie," says a relieved Rachita.
Taking time out from basking in the success of Coolie, Rachita shares her gratitude for the people who gave her the right launchpads. “Darshan brought me into this industry, and I will always remain grateful to him for that. And today, I am equally thankful to Lokesh Kanagaraj for introducing me to Tamil cinema, and in a character that has audiences singling me out in a star-studded Rajinikanth film.”
Just like how Rachita manifested a negative role in her career, she also nurtured the dream of working with Rajinikanth right from her childhood. “I’ve admired Rajinikanth sir since I was a child. For more than ten years, I quietly carried the wish to act opposite him, and if possible, as an antagonist, because Ramya Krishnan’s Neelambari in Padayappa inspired me deeply. To see that wish manifest in Coolie feels surreal," says Rachita, who doesn't bat an eyelid when asked what prompted her to say yes to Coolie. "Rajinikanth sir. I have carried this dream for so many years. I have manifested the same, and now, here we are."
While the character that Lokesh offered was also a clincher, Rachita has no qualms admitting that the fact that it came in a Rajinikanth film was even more special. Narrating the first time she met her 'Thalaivar,' Rachita's excitement is quite palpable. “When I looked into his eyes, I felt he carried some divine power. We grew up hearing stories about legends like Dr Rajkumar, NTR, and MGR, who were treated like demigods by their fans. Unfortunately, I never got to meet them. But through Rajinikanth sir, I felt like I was experiencing all of that. He has an aura that cannot be described. And yet, he is so grounded, and his humility is something we should all learn from.”
The collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj proved equally transformative. “He is a fantastic director. On such a huge-scale film, he kept everything progressive and organised. I was like a student, learning every day. At home ground, you know your cards, but in a new industry and language, expectations double. Lokesh made sure I carried responsibility and delivered. I have not worked with Prashanth Neel, but I can say Lokesh is no less,” says Rachita, and shares how her debut happened because of a promise Lokesh made during an event. “Lokesh had seen me at a film event and found me expressive. He asked if I had done any Tamil film, and when I said no, he told me he would ensure my first break was a good one. He kept his word.”
Though Kalyani’s role is brief, the impact has been undeniable. “Certain characters make you take a U-turn in your career. This one will shape the kind of roles I am offered next. Of course, I have had good roles before, but these little, powerful ones are the ones people remember.” The buzz has already led to new conversations, but she remains tight-lipped about them, for now. “There are offers from both Tamil and Telugu. Even before Coolie, I had multiple Tamil offers, but I wanted to wait for this. I knew it would be a turning point. Now discussions are happening, and there is something big in Telugu on the horizon. But even if nothing else comes, my soul is satisfied. People are celebrating my death on screen—what more could I ask for?”