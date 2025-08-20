Gulshan Devaiah to play Kulashekara in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1; first look out

Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to release worldwide on October 2. The Kannada film will also be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English. This prequel aims to explore the lore and history that laid the foundation for Kantara (2022), which was a major critical and commercial success. The film will feature Arvind S Kashyap as cinematographer and Ajaneesh Loknath as composer.