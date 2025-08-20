Gulshan Devaiah to play Kulashekara in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1; first look out

On Tuesday, the makers of Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films, unveiled the first-look poster of Gulshan Devaiah from the film. The poster introduces the actor as Kulashekara in the Rishab Shetty directorial, which is a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara.
Gulshan, known for his roles in Shaitan, Hate Story and Hunterrr, is making his South Cinema and Kannada cinema debut with Kantara: Chapter 1. While details about his character are undisclosed, the first-look poster features the actor in a throne with the ensembles of a king and sporting a jewelled crown on his head.
Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to release worldwide on October 2. The Kannada film will also be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English. This prequel aims to explore the lore and history that laid the foundation for Kantara (2022), which was a major critical and commercial success. The film will feature Arvind S Kashyap as cinematographer and Ajaneesh Loknath as composer.
Producer Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films, known for delivering culturally rich and emotionally impactful stories to a global audience, aim to present Kantara: Chapter 1 as more than a mere prequel. It is intended as a deeper exploration of tradition, power, and faith.
The original Kantara became one of the most acclaimed Indian films, winning multiple National Awards, including the Best Actor prize for Rishab. It drew from the folklore and Daiva Kola traditions of coastal Karnataka, blending myth, nature, and human conflict in a captivating story, and starred Sapthami Gowda as the heroine, Leela.