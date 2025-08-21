Priyanka Upendra: The roles I do now are stronger and more meaningful than before

Priyanka Upendra has never allowed language or geography to limit her journey. Having worked in Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu, she believes cinema is a universal medium that transcends borders.
“I never really thought about how different languages would shape me,” she says, ahead of her latest release, Kamarottu 2. “I’ve always had an immense love for cinema. Acting wasn’t even something I planned. Meeting Upendra brought me deeper into films, and from then on it was about learning on the job. Of course, conviction in performance comes with knowing the language, but cinema is largely visual — it connects beyond words.”
The sequel to Kamarottu Check Post (2019), directed by Paramesh, hits theatres on August 22. Priyanka plays Sara Trivedi, a paranormal investigator with a Western-inspired look, who dives into the eerie mysteries of the supernatural.
Priyanka credits her fans for her continued presence in cinema. “They’re my biggest inspiration. After marriage, I honestly didn’t think I’d continue acting. I wanted to focus on my family. But then Bengali films came, and slowly, I took baby steps back into work. My fans watched every film and gave feedback — now, especially with social media, they make me want to keep going.”
Does she feel the struggle is harder for female actors as they move forward in their careers? “Not at all,” she insists. “In fact, I feel the roles I’m doing now are stronger and more meaningful than some of my earlier work. Numbers and hits aside, projects like Mummy: Save Me or Paramesh’s Kamarottu 2 stand out because they offer powerful characters without an age bar. The credit goes to directors who trust me with such parts.”
Horror, Priyanka admits, has always fascinated her. “I’ve always loved the genre. Even my siblings and I enjoyed the jump scares. After marriage, I became more interested in energies — good and bad. Horror allows you to explore that. With Mummy: Save Me, fear was shown from my perspective as a mother. In Kamarottu 2, it’s different. I play the one investigating fear. Paranormal investigators are never really scared of ghosts — they’re looking for answers. My character even has psychic layers, connecting past and present. It was thrilling to research that.”
For Sara Trivedi, Priyanka also experimented with her looks. “I colored my hair red, added new eye shades, gave inputs on styling. It wasn’t just a costume; I felt like I was wearing the character.”
On set, especially with horror films, rituals were common. “When I did Mummy, I wore a Lakshmi amulet. Now, I do Devi pooja regularly. Horror films can create portals — so respecting energies was important. I even practiced using tools like pendulums and EMF readers. At one point, the pendulum really connected — no graphics, no tricks. It was surreal.”
Priyanka believes Kamarottu 2 is mounted with a Hollywood-level approach. “Director Paramesh and his team were particular about authenticity. We used natural effects wherever possible, shot nights extensively, and filmed in a 400-year-old Udupi house, the same one from Kantara. Working in that space till 3 or 4 am was an experience in itself. Cinematographer Sangamesh Wale and music director Pavan have given the film a strong technical edge. It’s a three-dimensional story with elements like astral travel — very rare for Indian horror.”
Choosing projects has never been about financial terms, she adds. “At this stage, I want to be part of good films. Money comes later. As a woman protagonist, the struggle is different — we have a limited audience. We still need to create space for women-oriented films, better show timings, and multiplex support. But slowly, we’re moving forward.”
She also hints at exploring direction. “I’m in the writing stage now. I want to create, not just act. For me, exploring new roles is exciting. I want to do women-oriented cinema but also experiment with other genres.”
A Filmy Household
Naturally, the conversation turns to her husband, actor-director Upendra, and his latest appearance in Coolie. “Uppi was so thrilled about Coolie that he called me from Chennai, and expressed how excited he was to be part of a Rajinikanth project. Even though it’s a cameo, he brings such energy. For him, just standing next to Rajinikanth was enough. That excitement never goes away.”
Did she ever get an opportunity to work with Rajinikanth herself? “Not yet. But who would say no to Rajinikanth?”
As for giving tips to her husband, she laughs. “He’s senior to me! I do feel he has a lot of untapped potential as an actor — I’d love to see him in more realistic roles where he can surprise people.”
Now, it’s their son Aayush’s turn as his debut is around the corner. “It felt like the right time. He’s studying filmmaking and looking at it seriously. We’re a filmy family, after all — cinema runs in our blood.”
For Priyanka Upendra, the journey has been less about planning and more about embracing destiny. Whether as an actor, mother, or a future filmmaker, she thrives on creating. “My fans have stood by me through every phase. With Kamarottu 2, I hope to give them a horror film that thrills, scares, and connects on a deeper level.”