Shine Shetty: Our job as actors is to remove doubts once we enter a project

Shine laughs, while admitting the title of the film has confused people around him. “My mother keeps saying Just Married is a clue for me to get married. Even my friends and family were asking why they weren’t invited to my wedding. They thought I had secretly married. Now they’ve realised this is about my first outing as a main lead. The first step is always important, and I feel grateful Ajaneesh sir believed in me. He always said, ‘Prepare yourself for something better,’ and it was his call that really pushed me. I’ve done serials, I’ve been on Bigg Boss, I’ve played character roles, but this one was due for a long time. It is slowly sinking in that I am finally here.”