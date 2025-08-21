Abhimanyu: My time in theatre gave me the strength to be in cinema

Abhimanyu is learning first-hand what it takes to step into the shoes of a hero. For someone who has lived the rhythm of theatre, the transition to cinema feels less like a leap and more like destiny. “I was the ninth actor the director considered for Hacche. I feel it is destiny that brings us to the cinema. Writer and director Yashodhara travelled to find the right actor, and I’m happy he saw that in a newcomer,” he says with conviction.
The stage may have been his foundation, but the screen is now his proving ground. “My time in theatre has given me strength. It is an art that allows you to thrive at any stage you are in. Whatever I learnt from theatre, I have put into this film."
That process now leads him to Hacche, a suspense thriller produced under the Ashwa Films banner and written and directed by Yashodhara. Slated for release on August 22, the film promises a blend of mystery, drama, and historical elements. Its title, which translates to 'tattoo,' becomes the metaphorical anchor to its central story. Abhimanyu steps into the role of Surya, a garage boy and orphan whose journey towards connection and purpose forms the heart of the film.
"This is a realistic character, and I observed a lot of people for my role. Even someone who puffs a beedi or works in a garage has a unique language, and that fascinated me,” he shares. For him, authenticity lies in the smallest of details, and he insists on grounding his process in them. “I am that actor who loves practicing in front of the mirror—it helps me to analyse myself, without it criticising me,” he adds.
The film pairs him with Adya Priya in the lead, supported by an ensemble cast that includes Anu Prabhakar, Gururaj Hoskote, Dushyant, Shrimant Suresh, and Chandru Bande. Behind the camera, the technical crew has Vivek Chakravarthy composing the music, and cinematography by Yaseen, and Suresh Arumugam as editor.
For Abhimanyu, Hacche is an arrival. “It feels like a new beginning, and the start of something I want to give my all to.”