Pan-India film 45 set for grand Christmas release

The highly anticipated Kannada multi-starrer 45 is now officially slated for a grand theatrical release in multiples langauges on December 25, coinciding with the Christmas holiday. Initially scheduled to hit screens on August 15, the film's release has been postponed due to extensive post-production and visual effects work.
Bringing together an ensemble cast that includes Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, 45 marks the directorial debut of composer Arjun Janya. The film is produced by Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner.
The delay, as confirmed by the team, is primarily due to the unfinished CG work, which plays a significant role in the film. Over 40 per cent of the movie relies on VFX, handled by Canada’s MARZ Studio (Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies), known for its Hollywood-grade visual effects. This also marks MARZ’s first Kannada project, a notable milestone for both the studio and the regional industry.
“Our film’s VFX is being done in Canada, involving experienced Hollywood technicians,” said director Arjun Janya. “While the delay is unfortunate, we believe in delivering a world-class experience. The CG work is nearing completion, and we’re confident of meeting our new Christmas release.”
Choosing Christmas Day for release is a calculated move. Director Arjun explained that the date aligns with not just the festive mood and public holiday but also positive astrological timing. “It’s a perfect day for families to come together and enjoy cinema,” he noted.
He expressed his gratitude to the leading stars, especially Shivarajkumar, for being the catalyst behind the film’s inception. “This journey began with Shivanna’s support. I am thankful to him, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, and especially to our producer Ramesh Reddy for backing the vision wholeheartedly.”
Producer Ramesh also spoke passionately about the film’s scale and technical achievements. “As far as I know, no Kannada film has incorporated this level of visual effects. And we're not adding CG just to impress—it’s integral to the story. We’re making no compromises.”
He also credited Yash Gowda, who is coordinating the VFX process overseas, for ensuring the film stays on track technically. He added that the major Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers has expressed interest in distributing 45, hinting at its strong pan-India appeal.
Plot details remain under wraps, but insiders hint at a genre-defying narrative with high-octane sequences and intense drama, brought to life by a stellar cast and cutting-edge visual storytelling. The film has Satya Hegde handling the cinematography.