Roshni Prakash Interview: Working with Sudeep is a career milestone

Sudeep’s upcoming actioner, K 47, currently on floors under the direction of Max director Vijay Karthikeyan, is generating interest with its diverse star cast. The film was earlier talked about as a project without a traditional heroine but featuring strong female characters. We had reported Nishvika Naidu joining the cast, and now, has Roshni Prakash has come on board.
Known for her critically lauded performances in films like Kavaludaari and Murphy, Roshini has already wrapped her initial schedule for K 47, marking her entry into a project that spans audiences in multiple languages. She expressed excitement at the opportunity to work alongside Sudeep, highlighting both the professional and personal milestones this role represents.
“I’m thrilled to be part of a film like this. The reason is, I understand the dynamics of visibility and commercial cinema, and working with a pan-India star like Sudeep offers a platform that amplifies exposure. It’s a double advantage; being part of a high-profile project while continuing to focus on the craft of acting and engaging with meaningful scripts. Projects like this feel like milestones in one’s career.”
Roshni also spoke about the learning curve inherent in such large-scale productions. “Working on K 47 allows me to grow professionally, understand the technical aspects of filmmaking on a bigger canvas, and collaborate with a talented crew. It’s a mix of craft, scale, and experience that is both exciting and enriching,” she added.
The film retains Max's core technical team, with Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music and Shekar Chandru as the cinematographer.