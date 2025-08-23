Just Married Movie Review: A bittersweet tale of the cracks beneath picture-perfect families

Every big Indian family drama comes wrapped in the same satin gift paper: rituals, laughter, a courtyard filled with gossiping relatives, and a camera that refuses to leave the wedding canopy. Just Married, directed by Bobby CR in her debut outing, begins in exactly that space. Surya meets Sahana, vows are exchanged, and the frames glitter with awnings, songs, and a white-vanilla brightness that feels ceremonial. Bobby, who carries years of music experience, collaborates with Ajaneesh Loknath, who is also the co-producer, to stage a wedding that feels both lived-in and yet cinematic. But if you’ve attended enough weddings, you know that beneath the satin and sugar, families carry dark shadows. With Just Married, where two couples stand at the edge of hope, Bobby seems intent on reminding us that even the most venerable lineages cannot escape the weight of their past.