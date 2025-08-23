Kamarottu 2 Movie Review: An effective blend of paranormal science and ritual horror
Kamarottu 2(2.5 / 5)
Kamarottu 2 Movie Review:
Horror has always been a curious genre. Over the decades, Hollywood has reduced the paranormal to gadgets, EMF meters, night-vision cameras, and EVP recorders. Kamarottu 2 borrows a little of that grammar, introducing ghost-hunting equipment and paranormal devices. But here, fear is not just about machines. It is older, less explainable, and stitched into the rituals and rhythms of the land. Director Paramesh, who earlier gave us Kamarottu Checkpost, returns to the same haunted soil. This is not exactly a sequel, but certainly a film that borrows from the same geography of dread.
Director: Paramesh
Cast: Priyanka Upendra, Swaminathan Anantharama, Rajini Baradwaj, Ninasam Ashwath, and Mahesh Raj
The setup is promising. Priyanka Upendra plays Sara Trivedi, a paranormal researcher from North India, who arrives at the dreaded Kamarottu in search of her missing sister Nisha. At the same time, a newly married couple, Arya (Swaminathan Anantharama) and Sangeetha (Rajini Bharadwaj), both ayurvedic doctors, arrive at a heritage home in Kamarottu, recently purchased by Arya’s father. Every visitor who steps into this place feels a sense of foreboding. More so, a signboard bluntly warns: “Bhutta ede Eccharike — Beware of Ghosts.” Is this simply a caretaker’s superstition, or a genuine omen waiting to come true? Even Shankar Batru (Ninasam Ashwath), a spiritual performer at the temple with a haunting past, forms the third dimension, and all eyes are on that one haunted house. This is not the usual horror template where the heroine screams her way into corners. Yes, there are door bangs, shifting shadows, wool rolling off spindles, and visuals that make you look twice. But Sara arrives armed with logic and equipment. She also realises that in this landscape, science is never enough. For every device she sets up, there is a ritual waiting. For every rational explanation, there is an omen etched into a gate or whispered by a villager.
Paramesh seems fascinated by this clash: a paranormal expert with knowledge of astral travel and energy readings colliding with those who believe an Aghori knows exactly which pooja must be performed to contain the ghosts. Alongside the astral experiments, there are kola poojas and ayurvedic research angles. There is also an echo of Kamarottu Checkpost, where a little girl still seems tied to the hauntings. Mahesh Raj’s Maani character even hints that ghosts may emerge from human insecurities. The story unfolds through multiple viewpoints while attempting to create a comprehensive picture. Yet, one keeps waiting for the narrative to pause, for silence to linger, for omens to breathe. Instead, the film bombards us with paranormal elements and rituals without taking a deep dive. Priyanka Upendra does her best to ground Sara, and the actor plays her character, an intellectual who is forced to deal with the unknown, with conviction. Swaminathan and Rajini Bharadwaj remain functional as the ayurvedic couple, while Ashwath brings authenticity to Shankar Batru.
The film, which recognises the paranormal sciences, shows that it cannot be separated from ancient rituals. A paranormal researcher arrives at the infamous Kamarottu house in search of her missing sister, only to uncover chilling secrets buried within its spiritual legacy. As ancient forces awaken, she is forced to confront both fear and faith. Kamarottu 2 attempts to weave science into rooted horror, a must-watch for those who enjoy thrills and are curious about the basics of the paranormal. As the characters leave Kamarottu, a third chapter is hinted at, leaving viewers wondering how they might return to the haunted land.