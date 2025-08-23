Kamarottu 2 Movie Review: An effective blend of paranormal science and ritual horror

The setup is promising. Priyanka Upendra plays Sara Trivedi, a paranormal researcher from North India, who arrives at the dreaded Kamarottu in search of her missing sister Nisha. At the same time, a newly married couple, Arya (Swaminathan Anantharama) and Sangeetha (Rajini Bharadwaj), both ayurvedic doctors, arrive at a heritage home in Kamarottu, recently purchased by Arya’s father. Every visitor who steps into this place feels a sense of foreboding. More so, a signboard bluntly warns: “Bhutta ede Eccharike — Beware of Ghosts.” Is this simply a caretaker’s superstition, or a genuine omen waiting to come true? Even Shankar Batru (Ninasam Ashwath), a spiritual performer at the temple with a haunting past, forms the third dimension, and all eyes are on that one haunted house. This is not the usual horror template where the heroine screams her way into corners. Yes, there are door bangs, shifting shadows, wool rolling off spindles, and visuals that make you look twice. But Sara arrives armed with logic and equipment. She also realises that in this landscape, science is never enough. For every device she sets up, there is a ritual waiting. For every rational explanation, there is an omen etched into a gate or whispered by a villager.