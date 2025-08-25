Dhruva Sarja in early talks to collaborate with director Suri 

In recent weeks, speculation has linked Dhruva to a possible collaboration with Kerebette director Raj Guru, though no official confirmation has emerged. Adding to the curiosity, CE has now learnt that the actor is currently in talks with none other than Suri — the cult filmmaker behind films like Duniya, Anna Bond, and Tagaru. As we had earlier reported, Suri was preparing to begin his long-planned collaboration with Yuvarajkumar, a film intended to follow Ekka, in association with PRK Productions, Jayanna Films, and KRG Studios. However, sources say that the project has been put on hold and pushed further due to undisclosed reasons. As a result, the director is currently considering other avenues, including a potential team-up with Dhruva Sarja.