Dhruva Sarja in early talks to collaborate with director Suri 

While Dhruva Sarja is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated pan-India outing KD, directed by Prem and backed by KVN Productions, buzz around the actor's upcoming project have already started. Dhruva Sarja, who has been in discussions with multiple production houses, is said to be cautious, holding out until he finds the right story.
In recent weeks, speculation has linked Dhruva to a possible collaboration with Kerebette director Raj Guru, though no official confirmation has emerged. Adding to the curiosity, CE has now learnt that the actor is currently in talks with none other than Suri — the cult filmmaker behind films like Duniya, Anna Bond, and Tagaru. As we had earlier reported, Suri was preparing to begin his long-planned collaboration with Yuvarajkumar, a film intended to follow Ekka, in association with PRK Productions, Jayanna Films, and KRG Studios. However, sources say that the project has been put on hold and pushed further due to undisclosed reasons. As a result, the director is currently considering other avenues, including a potential team-up with Dhruva Sarja.
According to reports, the conversations are in the early stages. “They’ve met, they’ve spoken, but they’re yet to lock a subject,” says a source. “Both are clear that if it happens, it has to be a film that matches Dhruva’s star power and Suri’s uncompromising filmmaking style.
The idea of Dhruva Sarja and Suri uniting is bound to spark excitement. Whether the speculation will turn into an official announcement — and which production house will back the project — remains to be seen.