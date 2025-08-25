Naanu Matthu Gunda sequel locks September release date

The emotional bond between a dog and its master, which struck a chord with audiences in Naanu Matthu Gunda, is back in the sequel, Naanu Matthu Gunda 2. Directed and produced by Raghu Hassan, the film is slated for a statewide release on September 5.
Ahead of its debut, the team unveiled the devotional track 'Om Shivaya, Namo Shivaya', composed by RP Patnaik with lyrics by Dr. V Nagendra Prasad and vocals by Vijay Prakash. Sharing his excitement via video, Vijay Prakash said, “It feels wonderful to sing again for Patnaik’s music after a long time. I hope this film connects with audiences.”
Lyricist Nagendra Prasad noted, “This song carries many layers. Lyrics shouldn’t spell out the story, but they should hold its essence. This track touches the heart and will have a bigger impact on screen.”
Reflecting on the journey, director Raghu says, “We began this project in 2022, and now it’s finally releasing. Patnaik’s tune instantly brought Nagendra Prasad to mind, and Vijay Prakash delivered it beautifully. I wanted to move away from over-the-top storytelling and create something emotional—that’s how Gunda’s story was born. The censor board cleared the film with a U/A certificate. After Shankar dies in the first part, the story continues with his son, played by Rakesh Adiga, whose world revolves around the dog."
Also starring Rachana Inder as the female lead, the film was shot across Ooty, Shivamogga, Thirthahalli, Balehonnur, and Bengaluru. Releasing under the Poem Pictures banner, Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 features six songs by Patnaik with a background score by Ruthvik Muralidhar. The sequel also introduces Simba Jr., the son of Simba, the dog, who appeared in the first part.