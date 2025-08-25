Prakash Veer: 12:12 felt special, and we decided to arrive with The Devil on that day

Darshan’s much-awaited film The Devil has officially locked its worldwide theatrical release for December 12, with the makers coupling the announcement with a fan anthem.
Director Prakash Veer revealed the thought behind the choice of date, saying, “We wanted a date everybody would remember. 12:12 felt special, and we decided to arrive on that day. The film involves considerable CG work, and we are taking time until mid-November to ensure the visuals meet the scale we envisioned.”
The buzz around the release gained further momentum with the track 'Idre Nemdiyaag Irbek', composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, written by Nagarjun Sharma, and sung by Deepak Blue. Choreographed by Santhu Master, with costumes designed by Prakash Veer himself, the song not only showcases a vibrant look and feel but also teases dual shades of Darshan’s character. Within hours of release, it clocked millions of views, becoming an instant anthem among Darshan’s fans.
What makes the track stand out is its spirit as it turns the spotlight back on the audience. The lyrics, blending swagger with gratitude, present Darshan as 'dasa' to his admirers while hailing them as the true celebrities. Lines like 'Nanu Badkod For The Fansu', 'Namma Bhaashene Nange Pradhaana', and 'Yeshte Saahukaara Idru Oorigoore Kondkondidru Nanna Preetsovru Maatra Nange Celebritiesu' showcase the energy of a mass anthem.
Prakash Veer said, 'Idre Nemdiyaag Irbek’ was made for the film because it demanded this situation. It belongs to the fans as much as to Darshan, with its energy, words, and arrangement leaning into the madness that surrounds him. The line from the song was discussed a lot before its release, and while many personal references were drawn, at its core, it celebrates the relationship between films and audiences. We wanted to give that bond its rightful anthem, and the situation of the song justified it.”
The Devil will feature three more songs, which the makers plan to roll out gradually in the run-up to its release.
Produced by J Jayamma and Saregama, the film stars Darshan in the lead, alongside Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, and Sharmila Mandre in pivotal roles. With the date set, The Devil is primed to give Darshan’s fans a December to remember.