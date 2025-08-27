Vinay Rajkumar Interview: Andondittu Kaala reflects the real-life experiences of Keerthi’s journey in cinema
After a long wait, Vinay Rajkumar’s next outing Andondittu Kaala is all set to hit theatres this week, perfectly timed with the Gauri-Ganesha festival on August 29. Directed by Keerthi Krishnappa, the film draws inspiration from episodes in the director’s own life, blending them into a story of love, friendship, and family bonds.
For Vinay, this film is among the most significant in his career. “This film is extremely close to me. Andondittu Kaala reflects the real-life experiences of Keerthi’s journey in cinema. My role has three shades, and it’s been a three-year effort to bring it alive. Sharing screen space again with Aruna Balraj, who plays my mother, makes it all the more special,” he said.
Actor Aditi Prabhudeva added that the characters will strike a chord with viewers. “There’s a certain meaning and warmth to this story that feels very real. The film has close-to-life roles that audiences will relate to. I’m hopeful it will connect deeply with everyone.”
Producer Bhuvan Suresh announced a wide release across Karnataka. “We’re opening in more than 180 theaters through Jagadeesh Films. Just like the festive feast of holige during Gauri-Ganesha, this movie will be a treat for audiences. I’ve also done a small role, but this is truly Keerthi’s film.”