Rippan Swamy Movie Review: Violent, oddly eccentric, and not everyone's cup of tea

At the centre is Vijay Raghavendra in what may be his career’s most radical role. Shedding his clean-cut persona, he embodies Rippan Swamy as both butcher and broken man. One moment, he shoulders rifles with operatic swagger, and the next, he longs to love his wife, Mangala, in a possessive and fractured way. For those who’ve tracked Vijay’s versatility, this is a daring addition to his repertoire, but the audience's reception is the big challenge.