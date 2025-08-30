Usiru Movie Review: Sacred vows, brutal murders, and a thriller short of breath

Usiru Movie Review: A film set against the windswept Stuart Hills, Usiru opens with a ritual that immediately sets the stage for something different. Pregnant women, under a full moon, gather before Katamma, the local goddess, praying for safe childbirth. It is a tradition steeped in faith, but one that doesn’t sit easily with everyone. A sceptic curses the idol, dismissing the very sanctity of the vow. This contradiction between belief and disbelief could have been the film’s spine — a clash of faith, violence, and the unknown. Unfortunately, Usiru by director Panem Prabhakar chooses instead to scatter itself across crime drama, family emotion, and slasher thrills, never quite settling on what it wants to be.