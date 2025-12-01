Chaithra Achar: Working with Prabhas in Fauzi is a great learning experience

Reminiscing her first meeting with Prabhas, Chaitra says, “Apparently, the director had already shown him a few of my shots. So when I introduced myself, he said that he'd already seen some clips of my work and found them interesting. Although he is very shy, I made sure to tell him that I am a huge fan of his film Mirchi and that I have watched it at least 25 times. That was our initial conversation, and I hope I get to talk to him more as the shoot progresses.”



Back in Kannada, Chaithra is gearing up for the release of Maarnami, which is expected to be released in multiple languages. While Chaitra has also signed another Telugu project, she is waiting for the makers to make the official announcement.