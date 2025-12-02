Huli Kartik: Every scene with Darshan in The Devil is a whistle moment

Even as he steps fully into cinema, Kartik has never lost the fan in him. “I’ve always been a huge admirer of Darshan. So much so that I have a tattoo of him on my back. For me, working with the star wasn’t just a professional dream, it was a personal one. Spending over 15 days with him on set, talking about his acting career, his health, his operation, and spending time together, was incredible.” Talking about The Devil, Kartik shares, “For a comedian and character actor, getting to travel and work closely with the hero is special. My portions are different, which I can’t reveal, but my character mostly represents what fans usually feel about Darshan. People will see a different Huli Kartik here, every dialogue and every scene is crafted to be a whistle moment.” On his camaraderie with the star, he adds, “Darshan is like a demigod to me, much like Rajkumar once was. He is one of our strengths in cinema today. Despite any pain, he never cheats the audience. He is a true artist.”