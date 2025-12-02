Huli Kartik: Every scene with Darshan in The Devil is a whistle moment

The prefix 'Huli' (Tiger) suits Kartik perfectly. Growing up in the forests of Chikkalli with his mother, where just seven or eight houses dotted the landscape, Karthik’s childhood was raw and close to nature. “From my younger days, I’ve been drawn to art,” he recalls, adding, “Stage plays fascinated me, and I often took the avatar of a tiger. I would always perform skits wearing a tiger mask, and that’s how Huli got fixed before my name,” he shares.
Kartik’s journey from the woods to the stage earned him several awards and notable performances before he stepped into reality shows such as Maja Bharatha, Maja Talkies, and Bharjari Bachelors. “It was Tagaru Palya that gave me my breakthrough in films,” he reflects on the role that earned him wider recognition. Since then, the comedian, who rose to fame as the winner of Reality Gicchi Gilli, has appeared in over 100 films. He credits Tagaru Palya for getting him the opportunity to work with one of his favourite stars, Darshan, in The Devil. The film, directed by Prakash Veer under Shri Jaimatha Combines, in association with Saregama, is set to release on December 11, and Kartik spoke to CE ahead of its theatrical debut.
Even as he steps fully into cinema, Kartik has never lost the fan in him. “I’ve always been a huge admirer of Darshan. So much so that I have a tattoo of him on my back. For me, working with the star wasn’t just a professional dream, it was a personal one. Spending over 15 days with him on set, talking about his acting career, his health, his operation, and spending time together, was incredible.” Talking about The Devil, Kartik shares, “For a comedian and character actor, getting to travel and work closely with the hero is special. My portions are different, which I can’t reveal, but my character mostly represents what fans usually feel about Darshan. People will see a different Huli Kartik here, every dialogue and every scene is crafted to be a whistle moment.” On his camaraderie with the star, he adds, “Darshan is like a demigod to me, much like Rajkumar once was. He is one of our strengths in cinema today. Despite any pain, he never cheats the audience. He is a true artist.”
Kartik also talks about versatility. “While I’ve worked with big stars, I also like to explore small films. I want to play emotional, varied characters. I don’t want to be typecast. The film also features Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Gilli Natta, who is part of the ongoing Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12. According to the makers, Natta plays a key role and brings his natural timing and energy to this mass entertainer.