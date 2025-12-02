Lo Naveena elevates field singers through 'Konane'

The film’s first track, 'Koṇāṇe', reflects the heart of HD Kote. Naveen remembers the moment inspiration struck. “While scouting locations in Hirenandi village, I saw Chammamma and Lakkamma working in the fields and singing. Their raw voice stayed with me. I knew they had to sing one of our songs.” The duo, known locally for their natural folk style, now share credits with him on the track, which was released through Anand Audio.