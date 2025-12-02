Lo Naveena elevates field singers through 'Konane'

Singer-composer Naveen Sajju is stepping into a new phase of his career with Lo Naveena, where he plays the lead for the first time. The team recently unveiled the first track of the film, 'Koṇāṇe', which incorporated rural and grounded elements.
In a recent media interaction, Naveen rewound the early chapters of his journey. “I am originally from Malavalli. I used to sing in an orchestra,” he said, recalling the turning point when music director Poornachandra Tejaswi and director Pawan Kumar spotted him. “They recognised my voice and gave me an opportunity in Lucia. That is where my journey started.”
Since then, he has lent his voice to several films, but Lo Naveena grew from a personal space. “Sunil Mysore, a few friends, and I wrote this story. When I once travelled to America, I met Ben Chikkaswami and Keerthy Swamy. I casually told them about the story, and they instantly said they would invest in it. Their faith pushed the film forward.”
The film’s first track, 'Koṇāṇe', reflects the heart of HD Kote. Naveen remembers the moment inspiration struck. “While scouting locations in Hirenandi village, I saw Chammamma and Lakkamma working in the fields and singing. Their raw voice stayed with me. I knew they had to sing one of our songs.” The duo, known locally for their natural folk style, now share credits with him on the track, which was released through Anand Audio.
The producers are Kannadigas settled in the US for over three decades. They instantly connected with the story’s village essence. Ben summed up the emotional pull of the story. “I’ve lived in America for forty years, but I still speak Kannada every day. I grew up listening to folk songs like these. Even today, I prepare ragi mudde and uppusaaru for guests. So when Naveen told me a village-based story, I felt a sense of home.”
Lo Naveena also marks the directorial debut of Dhanurdhari Pavan, who credits his team for the spirit of the film. “The team trusted me completely. With their support, the film has come out the way I hoped,” he said.
With Naveen composing five songs, the team is preparing to release the remaining tracks before finalising the film’s release date. Along with Naveen, the film also features Varsha, Prakash Thuminad, Dharmanna, and Apoorvashri in key roles, with Rishikesh handling cinematography.