Rajesh’s grandson Sainand makes his debut as lead in Mujugura

Kannada cinema is set to welcome a new talent from a celebrated family. Sainand, grandson of the legendary actor Rajesh, and Arjun Sarja's father-in-law, is making his debut as a lead actor in the upcoming film Mujugura, whose title translates as 'Embarrassment'.
The film has been officially launched, with Pramod Shetty sounding the clap board for the first scene and producer Shantha Srinivas handling the camera. The team also spoke about the film and shared their excitement for the project.
Sainand shared his excitement about stepping into his grandfather’s legacy. The actor said, "My grandfather Rajesh has always been my inspiration. If he were here today, he would have been very proud. I have completed an acting course at Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s Tent School, and this is my first film as a hero. I am grateful to the producer and director for this opportunity."
Director Tarun N, who spoke about his journey and vision for the film, said, "I have a 20-year association with the film industry, having worked in direction under stalwarts like Nagabharana, Anantharaju, Amar, and ‘Kanthi’ Bharath. Mujugura is my first independent directorial venture. The story is a love tale set around a coffee estate."
Producer Shantha Srinivas added,"Our organisation had earlier produced the children’s film Elli Aadodu Navella Elli Aadodu, which won a State Award. This is our second venture. We were drawn to the story narrated by the director and decided to back it."
Sainand plays the lead hero in the film, with Nimishka and Tanu as the heroines. Subhash is the second lead, and Pramod Shetty plays the antagonist. Filming will begin on December 15 in locations such as Sakleshpur, Chikkamagaluru, Horanadu, Kalasa, Madikeri, and nearby areas. Jai Anand as the cinematographer, Sridhar V Sambhram to compose the music, and Different Danny is handling the stunts.