Ravi Basrur to compose for Yash's Toxic?

Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic is close to wrapping up its shoot and is simultaneously in post-production, with editing currently underway. With Yash in the lead, the film is being directed by Geethu Mohandas, with cinematography by Rajeev Ravi, and stunts choreographed by JJ Perry.The makers have been tight-lipped about the rest of the details regarding the film. However, there have been several speculations regarding the composer. Initial buzz included names like Jeremy Stack, Charan Raj, and Anirudh Ravichander. However, reliable sources indicate that Ravi Basrur has been finalised as the composer for Toxic. He is best known for working in the KGF films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and Marco.
According to reports, Ravi is working full-time on the film’s soundtrack, with Yash and the team frequently visiting his studio. The composer had earlier worked on a glimpse video for the film but he is now scoring for the entire film. Apart from Kannada, Toxic is also being shot simultaneously in English, and will also be dubbed in other languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Ravi Basrur is reportedly collaborating with major Hollywood studios on parallel projects.
The upcoming film is being produced by KVN Productions along with Monster Mind Creations. While an official confirmation is yet to be released, the cast of the film is reported to include Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. Yash's Toxic is currently scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19.