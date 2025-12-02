Ravi Basrur to compose for Yash's Toxic?

Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic is close to wrapping up its shoot and is simultaneously in post-production, with editing currently underway. With Yash in the lead, the film is being directed by Geethu Mohandas, with cinematography by Rajeev Ravi, and stunts choreographed by JJ Perry.The makers have been tight-lipped about the rest of the details regarding the film. However, there have been several speculations regarding the composer. Initial buzz included names like Jeremy Stack, Charan Raj, and Anirudh Ravichander. However, reliable sources indicate that Ravi Basrur has been finalised as the composer for Toxic. He is best known for working in the KGF films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and Marco.