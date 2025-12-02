Roopa Iyer’s Hindi film Azaad Bharat locks release date

Actor, writer, director, and producer Roopa Iyer is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Hindi film, Azaad Bharat, on January 2, aligning with the birth month of national hero Subhas Chandra Bose. The film will premiere on over 1,000 screens across India.
Azaad Bharat tells the story of Neera Arya, a courageous freedom fighter, and highlights the first women’s army founded by Bose. Roopa Iyer plays Neera Arya, with Hitha Chandrashekar portraying Durga. Shreyas Talpade plays Netaji, with supporting performances from Suresh Oberoi, Vyjayanath Biradar, Suchendra Prasad, and Zee channel head Subhash Chandra.
Originally titled Neera Arya, the film took nearly three years to complete, overcoming production challenges. It depicts untold incidents from India’s freedom struggle, including the severe punishment Neera Arya endured, emphasising courage and patriotism.
With music by Gautam Srivatsa, Roopa Iyer’s husband, which includes seven songs, including one sung by Amruta Fadnavis, the re-recording was completed at Yash Raj Studios with 11.1 sound technology. Edited by Shri Crazy Minds, the film is produced by Roopa Iyer, Jayagopal, and Rajendra Rajan.
Roopa Iyer consulted Subhas Chandra Bose’s family to ensure authenticity and plans to screen the film for dignitaries, including at Parliament House. “Every scene reflects untold stories of India’s freedom struggle, crafted with care and conviction,” she said.
Senior actor Suchendra Prasad highlighted the film’s significance, while Hitha Chandrashekar expressed pride in portraying a patriotic character. According to the makers, Azaad Bharat will be a tribute to India’s freedom fighters.