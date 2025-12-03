Gilli Nata debuts as lead with Super Hit

Director Vijayanand, whose upcoming film Super Hit marks Gilli Nata's debut as a lead, says, "While audiences are enjoying Gilli Nata inside the Bigg Boss house, he is set to create an equal buzz on the big screen as well." He adds, “The idea was to create a film that’s fast, funny, and keeps you guessing every ten minutes.” The recently released teaser positions Super Hit as a comedy-thriller, blending sharp comedic beats with twists. The film has Gilli, sharing screen space with Gaurav Shetty and Shwetha.

Vijayanand, brother of noted writer-director Nagendra Prasad, explains, “Comedy drives the story, but it’s layered with suspense to keep it commercial and engaging. We wanted the audience to laugh, but also to stay hooked.” The ensemble cast also includes Nagendra Prasad, Dragon Manju, Sadhu Kokila, and Seenu Bhai. Interestingly, the title Super Hit stems from producer G Umesh’s personal aspiration. “He always wanted to make a film that lives up to its name. The story and the title just clicked.” the director reveals.

