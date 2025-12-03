Manoranjan to play negative shade for the first time in Kounteya

The team behind Kounteya is progressing through its Mysuru schedule with a steady pace, having completed nearly 70 percent of the shoot. While the film features Achyuth Kumar and Manoranjan in the lead roles, it has garnered attention for its unique casting choice: Ravichandran's son, Manoranjan, is taking on a negative role for the first time in his career.



Director BK Chandradas describes Kounteya as a murder mystery. The title of the film, 'Kounteya,' translates to 'the son of Kunti'. While the title suggests one narrative thread, the film’s main tension revolves around an investigation that navigates an emotional space. The director emphasises that the film is not a typical thriller. Instead, it presents controlled unpredictability that keeps viewers engaged with a steady rhythm. The makers have kept details regarding Manoranjan's character under tight wraps, in order to maintain the mystery. Chandradas reveals that the actor embraced the darker arc and approached the role with a subtle shift in body language. He further assures that Manoranjan's performance will be the most talked about aspect of the film.