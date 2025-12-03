Sharmiela Mandre: Screen time doesn't matter as much as impactful roles

While many actors hesitate to take shorter roles in big films, Sharmiela Mandre stands firmly on the side of a role's prominence and not its screen time. Whether it is the upcoming Darshan-starrer, The Devil or Dad alongside Shivarajkumar, she has recalibrated her priorities. “Honestly, for many years as an actor, I used to think only about screen time, how many scenes I had and how much I would be seen on screen. But once I turned producer, everything shifted. I realised it’s not about duration. It’s about the vastness of the project. Is the script good? Will the film make an impact as a whole? Earlier, when I watched my films, I only saw myself. Now I see the film.”
For The Devil, a larger-than-life film directed by Prakash Veer, to be out on December 11, she is aware that the audiences are predominantly coming to watch the Challenging Star. So how does she stand out? “Prakash Veer has envisioned this film on a massive scale,” This is my second project with Darshan after Navagraha—we’re coming together after 18 years. I was skeptical about my role, honestly. But the scenes I have are powerful. I even asked him, ‘Why me?’ And Prakash said he had envisioned me for this character. After a few discussions, I realised this role was meant for me.” Her production experience has sharpened her choices. “As long as the scenes are powerful, you don't have to worry about anything else. Sometimes, actors make the mistake of wanting to be the centre of everything. But we must think from the audience’s perspective. They don’t look at a film through a microscopic view as actors do.”
Every heroine, she says, wants to be both a performer and someone who looks good on screen. “There should be a right balance. Now, there are some really good female actors who manage both the aspects beautifully. I want to take on roles that grab attention—not through monologues or big dialogues, but through nuance and expression. I’m ready for serious roles.” Speaking about working with Darshan after close to two decades, the actor reveals that it felt like nothing had changed in all those years. “It felt like we shot Navagraha yesterday,” she recalls, and adds, “We’re getting older, but our rapport hasn’t changed." As a producer, what kind of films would she back today? "Everything starts with the script. Good writers aren’t given enough importance," says Sharmiela, who takes the example of The Devil’s executive producer Thaswhini, and says she has done a phenomenal job managing such a large project meticulously. She inspired me.”
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Darshan has been absent from the film's promotions, and the team has come together to bring the film out. “The team is missing him, but the crew has come together. Ultimately, it’s the audience who will decide how they receive the film," she concludes.