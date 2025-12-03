Sharmiela Mandre: Screen time doesn't matter as much as impactful roles

For The Devil, a larger-than-life film directed by Prakash Veer, to be out on December 11, she is aware that the audiences are predominantly coming to watch the Challenging Star. So how does she stand out? “Prakash Veer has envisioned this film on a massive scale,” This is my second project with Darshan after Navagraha—we’re coming together after 18 years. I was skeptical about my role, honestly. But the scenes I have are powerful. I even asked him, ‘Why me?’ And Prakash said he had envisioned me for this character. After a few discussions, I realised this role was meant for me.” Her production experience has sharpened her choices. “As long as the scenes are powerful, you don't have to worry about anything else. Sometimes, actors make the mistake of wanting to be the centre of everything. But we must think from the audience’s perspective. They don’t look at a film through a microscopic view as actors do.”