Srinagara Kitty: Veshagalu explores how theatre troupes functioned in 2000

The film follows a romance that blossoms within the theatre sphere and carries an authentic theatre atmosphere through detailed sets by art director Maluru Vijay and a visual language shaped by cinematographer Manohar Joshi. The narrative travels across Ballari, North Karnataka, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Maheshwar and features nearly fifty theatre sequences. Srinagara Kitty takes on two contrasting identities as Basappa and Basamma, representing both the theatre world and the traditions of the Jogathi community. He says, “It is a small story but it opens many layers. We will explore how theatre troupes functioned in the year 2000 and how they carried their stories from place to place. Playing two shades has been a new experience.”