Srinagara Kitty: Veshagalu explores how theatre troupes functioned in 2000

Veshagalu, the film inspired by journalist Ravi Belagere’s short story, has begun filming. The opening moment features a sequence from Shakuntala, signalling a story that stays close to the world of theatre and its many identities. Writer and director Kishan Rao Dalavi is helming the project for Green Tree Studios. He shares that the story instantly connected with him. “I began with theatre and later worked as an assistant director. When I read Veshagalu, I could see the film clearly. I spoke to Bhavana Belagere and she supported the adaptation,” he says.
The film follows a romance that blossoms within the theatre sphere and carries an authentic theatre atmosphere through detailed sets by art director Maluru Vijay and a visual language shaped by cinematographer Manohar Joshi. The narrative travels across Ballari, North Karnataka, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Maheshwar and features nearly fifty theatre sequences. Srinagara Kitty takes on two contrasting identities as Basappa and Basamma, representing both the theatre world and the traditions of the Jogathi community. He says, “It is a small story but it opens many layers. We will explore how theatre troupes functioned in the year 2000 and how they carried their stories from place to place. Playing two shades has been a new experience.”
Actor Ankita Amar is taking on another interesting role after Ibbani Tabbida Illiyali, Just Married, and her upcoming film with Upendra and Bhargava. She plays Alamelu and describes the character with clarity. “All of us carry hidden roles in our lives. This film tries to show those inner layers. Alamelu carries her own dreams and her own quiet strength,” she says.
Bharat Bopanna who was last seen in Vijayanand, returns to the big screen as Chinnalla in Veshagalu, a simple and sincere young man who enters the world of theatre with longing.
Sharath Lohitashwa appears as Simhanna, and Tabala Naani plays the harmonium player of the troupe. Kaushik Harsha has composed twelve songs for the film, which features choreography by Madan Harini, editing by Akshay P Rao, and costumes by Aishwarya. "Veshagalu is a story of stages, identities, and a love that rises slowly behind the curtains," concludes the director.