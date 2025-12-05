Ganesh’s next with Srinivas Raju to be a Kannada-Hindi bilingual

We had earlier reported that Ganesh and director Srinivas Raju, who last collaborated on the successful Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, have reunited for a new project, backed by Samruddhi Manjunath's KVC Productions, and presented by Viraat Sai Creations. With only a couple of songs and a few talkie portions left to film, the team has already moved into post-production, and a title announcement is expected to be out soon.
Interestingly, the film has taken a new direction as the team has now decided to mount it as a bilingual, releasing it in both Kannada and Hindi. Director Srinivas Raju confirms the development, noting that the decision comes at a time when the Hindi industry is increasingly looking toward content from the South.
“We are working on releasing the film in both Kannada and Hindi for a couple of reasons,” Srinivas Raju explains. “Hindi audiences are engaging with South films in a big way. I felt this was the right moment to present a different Ganesh to the Hindi audience.”
Ganesh is no stranger to Hindi viewers. His breakout film Mungaru Male, the 2006 blockbuster, was widely discussed across industries and was later picked up by Boney Kapoor to be remade in Hindi. “This will be a straight Hindi version and not a dubbed one. We are bringing in experts who can craft the Hindi dialogues and lyrics with authenticity. I genuinely want to explore the Hindi market,” he adds.
The film marks the debut of Devika Bhat, while Malvika Sharma makes her first appearance in Kannada cinema. While music director Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his acclaimed work in Malayalam and Telugu films, is composing for his first Kannada project, cinematography is handled by Venkat Prasad.
The makers are targeting a summer 2026 release, positioning it as Ganesh’s first film of the year. The actor is currently juggling multiple projects, including Yours Sincerely Raam, Pinaka directed by Dhananjay, and a project with Arasu Anthare, which are all at various stages of production. He has also given the green signal to a Chethan Kumar film, which is expected to go on floors in early 2026.