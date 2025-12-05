Ganesh’s next with Srinivas Raju to be a Kannada-Hindi bilingual

We had earlier reported that Ganesh and director Srinivas Raju, who last collaborated on the successful Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, have reunited for a new project, backed by Samruddhi Manjunath's KVC Productions, and presented by Viraat Sai Creations. With only a couple of songs and a few talkie portions left to film, the team has already moved into post-production, and a title announcement is expected to be out soon.

Interestingly, the film has taken a new direction as the team has now decided to mount it as a bilingual, releasing it in both Kannada and Hindi. Director Srinivas Raju confirms the development, noting that the decision comes at a time when the Hindi industry is increasingly looking toward content from the South.