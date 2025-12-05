Guru Deshpande to play a pivotal cameo in Ramesh Aravind's next

A major schedule of Daiji, an upcoming supernatural thriller, has been completed in Varanasi, which serves as the setting of the film. Directed by Akash Srivatsa, known for the Shivaji Surathkal films, Daiji is produced by Ravi Kashyap under his Vibha Kashyap Productions banner.
During this schedule, acclaimed Kannada filmmaker Guru Deshpande, who has helmed films like Raja Huli and Rudratandava, joined the sets as an actor, and is expected to play a pivotal cameo. His role has been designed as an important narrative turning point, adding depth to the film’s exploration of supernatural elements and intensifying its psychological tension. Based on a true incident, the film examines the complex and often fragile intersection between human belief systems and mystical forces that defy conventional understanding.
The Varanasi schedule was filmed over three nights, capturing key sequences along the Ganga, the famed Ganga Aarti and the large crowds of devotees that fill the city after dark. These natural and unpredictable elements provided the authenticity required to support the film’s narrative tone.
Shot across several Indian states, multiple districts in Karnataka and the United Kingdom, Daiji features an ensemble cast including Ramesh Aravind, Radhika Narayan, Diganth Manchale, Avinash Yelandur, Nidhi Hegde, Sridhar Konnur and BM Giriraj. International actors Sandy Higgins, Saul Yusuf, Ellen Chamberlain and Florencia Martinez, along with Miss Ireland Alexandra Taylor, also play key roles.
With cinematography by Shreesha M Kuduvalli and music by Judah Sandy, Daiji is positioned as one of Kannada cinema’s anticipated upcoming releases. With only a couple of days of filming remaining, the project moves into the post-production phase.