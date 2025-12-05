Guru Deshpande to play a pivotal cameo in Ramesh Aravind's next

A major schedule of Daiji, an upcoming supernatural thriller, has been completed in Varanasi, which serves as the setting of the film. Directed by Akash Srivatsa, known for the Shivaji Surathkal films, Daiji is produced by Ravi Kashyap under his Vibha Kashyap Productions banner.



During this schedule, acclaimed Kannada filmmaker Guru Deshpande, who has helmed films like Raja Huli and Rudratandava, joined the sets as an actor, and is expected to play a pivotal cameo. His role has been designed as an important narrative turning point, adding depth to the film’s exploration of supernatural elements and intensifying its psychological tension. Based on a true incident, the film examines the complex and often fragile intersection between human belief systems and mystical forces that defy conventional understanding.