Kempu Haladi Hasiru gears up for release this week

The makers of Kempu Haladi Hasiru, which is set for a release on December 5, recently unveiled its songs and trailer, giving audiences a glimpse into what promises to be a colourful blend of emotions. Produced by Prasad Kumar Naik under Sunrise Entertainment and Films, the film marks director Mani AJ Karthikeyan’s Kannada debut after previously working in Tulu cinema. True to its title, the film carries a thoughtful tagline, which translates to “Stop, Think and Proceed in Life.”
The story follows Srihan Deepak, who plays the son of a businessman, who is forced to take up a job as a delivery boy. Divya Suresh stars opposite him in the film, which also features Tulu star Aravind Bolar and Ondu Motteya Kathe actor Shylashree Moolki, along with Chindodi Vijay Kumar, Srijan, Meenakshi Hegde, Manas and Umesh Hegde Kadtala in key roles.
Director Mani describes the film as a journey of three characters, symbolically named Red, Yellow and Green, whose lives intersect as they search for answers. What begins as a love triangle gradually unfolds into a mix of suspense, thrills and light-hearted moments. The team has intentionally kept the main plot under wraps in the hope of giving audiences a surprise when the film hits screens.
Shot across the scenic locales of Mangaluru and Udupi, the film features cinematography by Manjunath Naik. Vikas Vishwakarma has composed the music for four songs written by Mani and lyricist Kishore Moodbidri. The editing is by Satish Eerla, with background score by Prem Bharat.