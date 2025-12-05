Kempu Haladi Hasiru gears up for release this week

The makers of Kempu Haladi Hasiru, which is set for a release on December 5, recently unveiled its songs and trailer, giving audiences a glimpse into what promises to be a colourful blend of emotions. Produced by Prasad Kumar Naik under Sunrise Entertainment and Films, the film marks director Mani AJ Karthikeyan’s Kannada debut after previously working in Tulu cinema. True to its title, the film carries a thoughtful tagline, which translates to “Stop, Think and Proceed in Life.”



The story follows Srihan Deepak, who plays the son of a businessman, who is forced to take up a job as a delivery boy. Divya Suresh stars opposite him in the film, which also features Tulu star Aravind Bolar and Ondu Motteya Kathe actor Shylashree Moolki, along with Chindodi Vijay Kumar, Srijan, Meenakshi Hegde, Manas and Umesh Hegde Kadtala in key roles.