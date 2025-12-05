Suni's Gatha Vaibhava trimmed by 17 minutes



Simple Suni’s latest directorial, Gatha Vaibhava, featuring newcomer Dushyanth alongside Ashika Ranganath, opened in theatres on November 14 to a decent box-office response. Since there was a lot of discussion centred on the film’s duration, the makers have trimmed the film by 17 minutes. The cuts, made in the first half, are now part of the new version currently running in theatres.



Produced by Servegara Silver Screens and Suni Cinemas, Gatha Vaibhava unfolds as a fantasy drama that blends history, mythology and destiny into a single narrative arc. The plot follows Purathan and Adhunika, whose chance meeting in the present sets off an unexpected chain of events. As they begin to uncover strange connections between them, they find themselves drawn into a mystical journey that reveals their intertwined past lives. Their story moves through the celestial world of Devaloka, the tumultuous era of Vasco da Gama’s sea voyage and the culturally rich coastal regions of pre-independence Karnataka, slowly piecing together a timeless bond shaped across different eras.



