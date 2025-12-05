Zaid Khan: I want to stay rooted in Kannada

Zaid Khan recently met Shahrukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, during a launch event in Bengaluru. “We have known each other, but have not been in frequent touch. He was busy with his work, and so was I. So, when he was coming to Bengaluru, he informed me, and we spent some time together,” says Zaid, who shared that he discussed his upcoming film, Cult, with Aryan. The film is slated to release on January 23. “I showed him the trailer, teaser, and songs. The poster caught his attention, too," said Zaid.
The actor also revealed that despite opportunities coming in from Hindi cinema, he is completely focused on Kannada cinema. “I don’t want to go anywhere; I want to be here and work in Kannada films,” he states, adding that he is also receiving offers from Malayalam. "I am waiting for the right break in Kannada, and I hope Cult is watched by all."
With a couple of songs — 'Ayyo Shivane' and 'Bloody Love' — already making quite the buzz, the makers have released the third song, 'Ninnalle Nanire'. Written by Anil Kumar TM and Nishan Rai, and composed by Arjun Janya, the song is sung by Nishan Rai, and features Zaid in multiple looks.
Produced under Loki Cinemas and presented by KVN Productions, the film is headlined by Rachita Ram and Malaika Vasupal alongside Zaid.
As part of the promotional drive, the team is planning to travel all across Karnataka to reach the maximum audience possible. “From December 5 to January 23, we will be travelling to 88 districts as part of the film promotions. This is the first time such a campaign has been done here. When Banaras was released, I was a newcomer, but with Cult, I have crossed all barriers. This film should be the make-or-break of my career, and I want to nail this attempt.”