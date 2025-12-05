Zaid Khan: I want to stay rooted in Kannada

Zaid Khan recently met Shahrukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, during a launch event in Bengaluru. “We have known each other, but have not been in frequent touch. He was busy with his work, and so was I. So, when he was coming to Bengaluru, he informed me, and we spent some time together,” says Zaid, who shared that he discussed his upcoming film, Cult, with Aryan. The film is slated to release on January 23. “I showed him the trailer, teaser, and songs. The poster caught his attention, too," said Zaid.



The actor also revealed that despite opportunities coming in from Hindi cinema, he is completely focused on Kannada cinema. “I don’t want to go anywhere; I want to be here and work in Kannada films,” he states, adding that he is also receiving offers from Malayalam. "I am waiting for the right break in Kannada, and I hope Cult is watched by all."