Peotu to release alongside Darshan’s The Devil

While Darshan’s The Devil is getting all the attention from Kannada audiences this week, another film is gearing up for a release in the same window. Peotu, which is a rooted film, is set to hit the screens on December 12. The film is centred around the emotional, physical, and social impact of alcohol addiction. It examines what it means to fall, how one can rise, and the harsh stigma faced by those labelled as peotus.
In an interview, the team discussed why their film deserves attention, even with a major release happening at the same time. “One who doesn’t need a specific time to drink, those who are drawn to alcohol, society calls them ‘peotus’. I have seen addiction up close, but I have always wondered about the pain they endure and why they drink. This film is born from that curiosity and empathy,” said director Karthik Raj.
Prashanth, who is distributing the film, said, “When Karthik said he wanted to release it during the same week as Darshan’s The Devil, everyone asked us where we got the courage from. But there is no point of comparison at all, right? Our content is different. We’ve secured 20 to 25 single-screens and around 15 multiplexes. After watching The Devil, give us a little boost by watching our film too.”
Lahari Velu of the Lahari music label, who have bagged the audio rights, praised the film's meaningful focus. “Rehabilitation changes lives. Only when you step into rehab do you understand the struggle. This film carries that weight. We needed such a movie,” he said. Lead actor Likhith, who immersed himself in the role, recalled the intense atmosphere of filming inside a rehab.
“Even thinking about it now is numbing. I have never touched alcohol, and this film strengthened that decision. I worked hard to ensure there is no blemish in my performance," said Likith.
Produced by Grace Fikma Company, the film also stars Ashwini Chaware as the female lead.