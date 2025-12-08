Rishi, Rithanya join hands for the first time in Jawara

Rishi and Rithanya, daughter of Duniya Vijay, team up for the first time in a film titled Jawara. The project started with a grand launch event.
Directed by Pradeep Dalavayi, who previously directed Yella Kunni, the film is produced by Chidavrushabha. The launch included an emotional moment when Neelamma, who works at a crematorium, gave the first clap.
The cast includes seasoned performers Rangayana Raghu and Shruti in important roles. Raghu mentioned that his character occupies a peaceful, spiritual space and expressed happiness about acting with Shruti again. Shruti, playing Royal Meenakshi, added, "My character is at a place where life feels like it has reached its final chapter. It's meaningful."
Jawara marks Rithanya's debut as a leading lady, and she plays Bhoomi, a medical student, in the film. “I’m excited and grateful. Acting with big artists is a blessing. I truly feel lucky,” says the actor.
Rishi, known for starring in Operation Alamelamma, steps into the role of Rudra in the film, and shares that he was instantly drawn to the script. “The moment Pradeep narrated the story, he already had the screenplay ready. He approaches the film like a creative leader," he noted.
Director Pradeep, who also written the dialogues, shared, “Raghu sir and Shruti ma’am were vital for this story. After watching Rithanya act in City Lights, I told Vijay about the script. He liked it and said the final decision should be hers, and she agreed.”
The film has music by Dharmavish and cinematography by Halesh.