Shivarajkumar: Gummadi Narsaiah biopic feels like the continuation of a legacy

The recent muhurat for the Gummadi Narsaiah biopic felt more like the start of a conversation than a film launch. It focused on leadership, responsibility, and the lasting impact of humility. Directed by Parameshwar Hivrale, this biopic captures the life of former CPI MLA Gummadi Narsaiah. He is remembered not for his grandeur but for his determination. He turned down cars, chose to ride a bicycle, and became a true representative of the people.



For Shivarajkumar, who stars in the film, the story resonated deeply. “Just like Gummadi Narsaiah, my father also served the people. When I visited Narsaiah garu’s home, I felt like I had stepped into my father’s (Dr Rajkumar) world. Portraying him feels like a continuation of a legacy.”



This project marks Shivarajkumar’s first significant role in Telugu, and he is embracing the challenge sincerely. “I’m learning Telugu and will dub for myself. That connection to the voice matters for a story like this.”



Director Parameshwar Hivrale, who has been studying Narsaiah’s life for years, believes the film will act as a reminder of what politics should be. “Politics is not business; it is responsibility. Narsaiah garu spent 20 years in public office without earning a rupee for himself. We need to share such stories, not as myths but as truths.”



The director believes that the all-important aspect of the biopic was the right casting. “A great story deserves a great hero, and I’m grateful he believed in this film.”