Sudeep: The entire shoot of Mark happened in just 4 months

The much-awaited trailer of Mark, starring Kichcha Sudeep, has finally been released, creating a wave of excitement among fans and industry insiders. The launch event saw the presence of the cast, crew, and notable figures from the Kannada film fraternity, making it a grand affair.
Sudeep plays Police Officer Ajay Markandeya, also known as ‘Mark,’ who must rescue certain kidnapped children within 18 hours. The trailer plunges audiences into the dangerous world of human trafficking and political manipulation. The ensemble cast also includes Vikranth, Yogi Babu, Guru Somasundaram, Roshni Prakash, Archana Kottige, Pratap Narayan, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Mahantesh Hiremath, and Ashwin Hassan.
Music is composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath, cinematography is handled by Shekar Chandra, and production design is by Shivakumar J. The high-octane action sequences have been created by Stunt Silva, Supreme Sundar, Ravi Verma, Kevin Kumar, Vikram Mor, and Subramani, while choreography is taken care by Shobhi Paulraj, Dinesh, and Rajakalai Kumar.
Speaking at the trailer launch, Sudeep said, “Everybody had one agenda, and that was to complete the film in a stipulated time. For me, it was not pressure, it was a challenge. My past experiences helped me navigate this journey. With Mark releasing along with Arjun Janya’s debut 45, starring Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, it is a celebration. I wish every film in December brings people to theatres and exhibitors are happy.”
He added, "Mark's journey took four months and five days, 107 days of shooting, 166 call sheets, across 80 to 90 locations, with 10 to 20 sets built. Every member, from art director Shivakumar to cinematographer Shekar Chandra, ensured the vision came alive. Vijay Kartikeyaa, worked with me for the first time in Max, and now with Mark, he has grown immensely. It is a different character arc and a fresh narrative.”
Producer Rockline Venkatesh said, “After watching the trailer and songs, I finally breathed easy. Sudeep brings energy and happiness to the set, and all the actors have performed wonderfully.”
Adding to the excitement, Priya Sudeep, Kichcha Sudeep’s wife, will distribute the film through Supriyannvi Studio in collaboration with KRG Studio, marking her debut in film distribution. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Mark is scheduled to release on December 25.