Sudeep: The entire shoot of Mark happened in just 4 months

Speaking at the trailer launch, Sudeep said, “Everybody had one agenda, and that was to complete the film in a stipulated time. For me, it was not pressure, it was a challenge. My past experiences helped me navigate this journey. With Mark releasing along with Arjun Janya’s debut 45, starring Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, it is a celebration. I wish every film in December brings people to theatres and exhibitors are happy.”