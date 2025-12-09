"Darshan stood by me like a brother"

Prakash Veer, whose filmography includes Milana, Vamshi, Khushi, Rishi, Gokula, Tarak, and Siddhartha, is now gearing up for the release of The Devil, his most ambitious project yet with Challenging Star Darshan. Ahead of the December 11 release, the director opens up in an exclusive interaction with CE about a subject he has nurtured for seven long years. Joining him is his wife, Thashwini, who has handled production responsibilities under Shri Jaimatha Combines while also contributing as a costume designer. Together, they provide a rare glimpse into a creative partnership built on conviction, trust, and shared vision. While composer Ajaneesh Loknath is on board the film, The Devil introduces fresh faces alongside Darshan. While Rachana Rai makes her Kannada debut, Sharmiela Mandre returns after 18 years, and Huli Karthik, Gilli Nata, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, Tulasi, and Shobhraj add to the ensemble. With cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj, and music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the film has art direction by Mohan B Kere.