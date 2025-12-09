Hemanth Kumar: Becoming a hero has been a long-time dream for me

Hemanth Kumar marks his debut with Alpha - Men Love Vengeance, produced by Anand Kumar under the LA Productions banner and directed by Vijay, known for Geetha and Gurudeva Hoysala. The film’s teaser was recently launched at a grand event, with Lahari Velu releasing it and wishing the team well.
The recently released teaser sets the mood of the film, and building tension with shadowy frames, intense close-ups, and a pulsating score. Director Vijay offers glimpses of conflict and emotion without revealing the story. For Hemanth Kumar, it’s a bold debut statement, as the film hints at a unconventional love story.
Speaking about his journey, Hemanth Kumar said, “Through Malur Srinivas, I was introduced to Maasti. Maasti then introduced me to director Vijay. I liked the story Vijay narrated. That’s how this movie began. Becoming a hero has been a long-time dream for me. But I did not want to act without proper preparation, so I took all the necessary training required for a hero and then acted in this film. I got such a good team for my first film. My father Anand Kumar is the producer, but I also handled production work with support from Champakadhama Babu. With everyone’s effort, a good film has been made. The teaser is out, and the film is expected to hit screens around February.”
Hemanth emphasised that the film is more than a typical love story. “It’s not just an action thriller. Along with sentiment, it includes all the elements viewers look for. The story revolves around three fathers and three children and shows how children seek ‘revenge’ if someone troubles their father.”
The film features Gopika Suresh and Ayana in lead roles, with the former playing a police officer, and the latter essaying the role of Hemanth’s love interest. Bigg Boss-fame Karthik Mahesh has a special role in the film.
The ensemble cast also includes Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Manasi Sudheer, Ramesh Indira, Balu Nagendra, Vinay Bidappa, Mahantesh, and Raghu Shivamogga. While J Anoop Seelin has composed the music, Karthik has handled cinematography, and Amar is incharge of the production design.