Hemanth Kumar: Becoming a hero has been a long-time dream for me

Speaking about his journey, Hemanth Kumar said, “Through Malur Srinivas, I was introduced to Maasti. Maasti then introduced me to director Vijay. I liked the story Vijay narrated. That’s how this movie began. Becoming a hero has been a long-time dream for me. But I did not want to act without proper preparation, so I took all the necessary training required for a hero and then acted in this film. I got such a good team for my first film. My father Anand Kumar is the producer, but I also handled production work with support from Champakadhama Babu. With everyone’s effort, a good film has been made. The teaser is out, and the film is expected to hit screens around February.”