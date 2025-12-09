Suchendra Prasad's directorial Padmagandhi to release this week

Padmagandhi, directed and written by veteran actor K Suchendra Prasad, is set to hit the screens on December 12. It will open alongside The Devil and Peotu. The film will be presented in Kannada, Sanskrit, and Hindi. Its trailers and songs have already generated interest. Produced by SR Leela, a former MLC, columnist, and Sanskrit scholar, the film comes from over six years of research into the lotus flower’s spiritual and historical importance. It aims to offer viewers a fresh and engaging cinematic experience.
The film features talent from various artistic and academic backgrounds. Young actor Ku Mahapadma plays a student, while Udupi’s Chandrashekhar takes on the role of the Gurumate. Contributions also come from Shatavadhani Dr R Ganesh, Dr Gauri Subrahmanya, Dr Prema, Dr Hemant Kumar, Acharya Mrityunjay Shastri, GL Bhat, Pandit Prasanna Vaidya, and Dr Deepak Paramashivan.
While Dr Deepak Paramashivan has composed the music, cinematography is by Manu Y Paler, Nagraj Advani, and Giridhar Divan. N. Nagesh Narayanappa has handled the editing.
Padmagandhi explores the story of a lotus flower, a symbol of purity and spiritual strength. It delves into its divine fragrance and mythological significance, including its role in the Mahabharata’s Padmavyuha. Though aimed at children, its themes are universal. They touch on philosophy, culture, and spirituality in a way that resonates with all audiences.
After debuting with Maavu Bevu, actor-turned-director Suchendra Prasad, along with producer SR Leela, is hopeful that the film will receive the recognition it deserves.
The film is set to release under Suchit Films, with Venkat Gowda overseeing the project.