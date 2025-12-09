Suchendra Prasad's directorial Padmagandhi to release this week

Padmagandhi, directed and written by veteran actor K Suchendra Prasad, is set to hit the screens on December 12. It will open alongside The Devil and Peotu. The film will be presented in Kannada, Sanskrit, and Hindi. Its trailers and songs have already generated interest. Produced by SR Leela, a former MLC, columnist, and Sanskrit scholar, the film comes from over six years of research into the lotus flower’s spiritual and historical importance. It aims to offer viewers a fresh and engaging cinematic experience.