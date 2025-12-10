Landlord sets up a smouldering hero-villain duel between Vijay Kumar and Raj B Shetty

Produced by KV Sathyaprakash and Hemanth Gowda KS under the Saarathi Films banner, the film is currently slated for a theatrical release on 23 January. Raj B Shetty says the director was his biggest reason for coming on board. “I genuinely want directors to win. In this film, I play someone from an oppressive class, a man who will go to any extent for power.” He also shares a light-hearted anecdote. “Jadeshaa said the character needed hair. I asked him, ‘Are you sure?’ Wigs rarely cooperate with me. When I saw the teaser, it felt perfect,” he chuckles. Raj adds that his dialogues are in the Kolar dialect and praises his first-time collaboration with Duniya Vijay. “It was a delight. I hope this film brings good fortune to the producers.”