Ramya Krishnan-Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Pakashala Pantham announced

Ramya Krishnan, who was seen in films like Ghaati and Jaat earlier this year, is working in Ram Gopal Varma’s next film Police Station Mein Bhoot, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Rao Ramesh. Aishwarya, meanwhile, was one of the leads of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, the Anil Ravipudi directorial which remains the biggest hit of the year.