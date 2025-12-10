Ramya Krishnan-Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Pakashala Pantham announced

On Tuesday evening, ETV Win announced their new project which stars Ramya Krishnan and Aishwarya Rajesh among others in the lead cast. The film, titled Pakashala Pantham, was launched with an official ceremony.
In their announcement post, the makers have billed this as a film that will ‘redefine family drama.’ The ensemble cast includes Mahat Raghavendra and Sanjay Swaroop. Additionally, Revanth, the child artist who rose to limelight with his work in Sankranthiki Vasthunam, is part of the cast too.
The film is directed by Karan Thummakomma, and produced by Praveen Kolla under the banner of Kolla Pictures. The team also released a concept poster on the occasion that features an animated image of a quiet-looking kitchen that conceals a lot of tension underneath. Other key technicians working on the film include production designer Vishnu Vardhan Goud and composer RH Vikram.
Ramya Krishnan, who was seen in films like Ghaati and Jaat earlier this year, is working in Ram Gopal Varma’s next film Police Station Mein Bhoot, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Rao Ramesh. Aishwarya, meanwhile, was one of the leads of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, the Anil Ravipudi directorial which remains the biggest hit of the year.