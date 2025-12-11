Ajaneesh Loknath: Music travels farther than the film

The Devil, directed by Prakash Veer, and produced by Shri Jaimatha Combines posed a unique challenge. With Darshan in a negative shade, Ajaneesh had to match a darker tone in both songs and the background score. “It is mass, but in a negative shade. We used deep voices for a darker essence. The track ‘Alohomora’ has a spell-like feel as one example. We chose singers to fit the melancholy and worked around with the background score. I wanted it to be appealing yet dark, which is the biggest challenge when working with stars like Darshan or Sudeep.”