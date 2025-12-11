Krishna: Love Mocktail franchise explores love in all its forms

After winning hearts with Love Mocktail and Love Mocktail 2, Darling Krishna returns as both actor and director to continue his romantic journey with Love Mocktail 3. Produced under the KrissMi Films banner by Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, the franchise has become synonymous with heartfelt storytelling and memorable characters. The first film charmed audiences with its tender portrayal of love, while the second explored the complexities of relationships with its signature warmth. Krishna recalls, “With each film, I wanted to capture emotions that felt real.”
In Love Mocktail 3, Krishna shares the screen with Samvrutha, a child artist, in a story that revolves around a father-daughter bond. The first motion poster is set to a soulful track, Neene Neena Nanella Aase, composed and sung by Nakul Abhyankar with lyrics by director Shashank. Krishna tells CE, “The motion poster perfectly sets the tone. Sharing screen space with a six-year-old made the emotions more personal, especially with my own daughter at home. It’s about connection, bonding, and love in its purest form.”
Completed in just 35 days, the film will feature five songs, promising a musical treat. The third instalment reunites most of the Love Mocktail cast, including Amrutha Iyengar, Rachel David, Abhilash, Sushmita Bhat, and Shweta, while introducing new faces. “It’s like bringing the Love Mocktail family back together on screen while welcoming fresh energy into the story,” he notes.
With its blend of romance, family emotions, and nostalgic ties to the previous instalments, Love Mocktail 3 promises a heartfelt continuation of the franchise. “Every chapter of Love Mocktail is about discovering love in all its forms,” Krishna says. “This one celebrates a father’s love for his daughter.”
Cinematography and editing are handled by Sri CrazyMindz, while Amar and Joana oversee production design.