Krishna: Love Mocktail franchise explores love in all its forms

After winning hearts with Love Mocktail and Love Mocktail 2, Darling Krishna returns as both actor and director to continue his romantic journey with Love Mocktail 3. Produced under the KrissMi Films banner by Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, the franchise has become synonymous with heartfelt storytelling and memorable characters. The first film charmed audiences with its tender portrayal of love, while the second explored the complexities of relationships with its signature warmth. Krishna recalls, “With each film, I wanted to capture emotions that felt real.”