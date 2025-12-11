Gilli Nata to play a pivotal role in Sarkari Shale-H 8

The suspense-thriller Sarkari Shale-H 8, which has already sparked curiosity with its intriguing title, is set to hit the screens soon. Interestingly, Gilli Nata, who is currently a contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada, plays a pivotal role in the film. The project is written and directed by Gun Haryabbe and produced by Tejaswini S under the banner of Girichandra Productions.
The film’s latest poster, featuring Gilli Nata, was recently unveiled by his parents at his alma mater, the government school in Dadadapura, Malavalli Taluk. The story, which initially builds suspense and curiosity, revolves around a statue and unfolds across four distinct locations. Principal photography was completed in and around Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Shira, and Shivamogga. With the shooting and post-production wrapped up, the film is planned for a February 2026 release.
Vijeth Manjaya has composed the music for the film, which includes three songs. Comedians Sharan and Mehabub Saab have lent their voices to individual tracks, while Nagendra Prasad has penned lyrics. Cinematography has been handled by Ravi Ramadurga and Venus Murthy, with editing by Raviteja CH.
The film, apart from Gilli Nata, features Gun Haryabbe and Meghashree in the lead roles, and the supporting cast includes Raghavendra Rao, Kumar, Suchendra Prasad, Jagappa, Nawaz, Sushmita Jagappa, Kaddipudi, Jothiraj, and Namrata in pivotal roles.