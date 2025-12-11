Gilli Nata to play a pivotal role in Sarkari Shale-H 8

The film’s latest poster, featuring Gilli Nata, was recently unveiled by his parents at his alma mater, the government school in Dadadapura, Malavalli Taluk. The story, which initially builds suspense and curiosity, revolves around a statue and unfolds across four distinct locations. Principal photography was completed in and around Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Shira, and Shivamogga. With the shooting and post-production wrapped up, the film is planned for a February 2026 release.