Kishore-Baraguru Ramachandrappa's Mahakavi completes shooting

The film draws from the works of Pampa, recognised as the earliest major poet in Kannada literature. Rather than a conventional biopic, Mahakavi offers a visual interpretation of Pampa’s ideas. The narrative reflects his advocacy for creative freedom, his critique of the caste system, and his observations on the transient nature of worldly pleasures. These themes, drawn from texts such as Adi Purana and Vikramarjuna Vijaya, are adapted into a cinematic form that emphasises their enduring relevance.