Kishore-Baraguru Ramachandrappa's Mahakavi completes shooting

The principal photography of veteran filmmaker Prof. Baraguru Ramachandrappa's Mahakavi has been completed, and the film is now in the post-production phase. The film is produced by Belagavi-based Shri Prabhu Yatnatti under the PR Associates banner.
This project marks Baraguru Ramachandrappa’s 25th directorial effort, continuing his longstanding engagement with literary adaptations and socially reflective storytelling.
The film draws from the works of Pampa, recognised as the earliest major poet in Kannada literature. Rather than a conventional biopic, Mahakavi offers a visual interpretation of Pampa’s ideas. The narrative reflects his advocacy for creative freedom, his critique of the caste system, and his observations on the transient nature of worldly pleasures. These themes, drawn from texts such as Adi Purana and Vikramarjuna Vijaya, are adapted into a cinematic form that emphasises their enduring relevance.
The screenplay incorporates selected verses from Pampa’s poetry, alongside a new song written by Ramachandrappa, who also oversees the story, dialogues, and direction.
Kishore stars in the lead role as Pampa. Anusha Rai, known from Bigg Boss, plays the female lead, while child actor Akanksh Baraguru portrays the younger version of Pampa. The supporting cast includes Sundar Raj, Pramila Joshai, Kumar Govind, Sundarraj Arasu, Vatsala Mohan, Raghav, Hanumantha Gowda, Shantharaju, Chalapathi Sira, Balakrishna Baraguru, Nataraj, and Praveen.
The technical team features editor Suresh Arasu, cinematographer Nagaraj Aadawani, and composer Shamita Malnad. With choreography by Tribhuvan, the film has art direction by Hossamane Murthy.
The team is expected to announce the release schedule in the coming months.
