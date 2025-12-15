Satya Hegde: Cinematography works best when it serves the director’s vision

For cinematographer Satya Hegde, 45 was not a routine stop in his long career. It was a calculated leap into a world that demanded precision, patience, and belief in preparation. With over twenty years of experience, Satya has learned that it is not scale but the vision that makes a film challenging. And 45, which is produced by Ramesh Reddy under Suraj Productions, releases on December 25, reached him with such a vision/



For Satya, cinematography becomes an act of service to that vision. He describes 45 as a journey worth framing, one carefully composed shot at a time. Having stars like Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty come together in a single film, he adds, was a rare opportunity to explore scale and balance within the same frame.